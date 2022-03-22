The Canberra Times
Government to change school RAT handout scheme

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
Updated March 22 2022 - 11:50pm, first published 11:26pm
Rapid antigen tests are set to be provided as needed or in response to COVID-19 outbreaks in schools, rather than as mass handouts.

Rapid COVID tests will be distributed to schools on an as-needed basis. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
