The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

Bye bye Barty, as Aussie tennis great shocks nation with bombshell announcement

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
March 23 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ash Barty at the Australian Open. Picture: Shutterstock

World No.1 Ash Barty has announced her retirement from tennis, saying it is the "right time" to leave the professional sport as she is physically and emotionally spent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.