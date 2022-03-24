The Canberra Times
Total ACT COVID-19 infections break 70,000 mark

By Hannah Neale
Updated March 24 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:15am
The total number of COVID-19 infections in the territory since the pandemic began has passed 70,000 as daily case numbers remain over 1000 for the third consecutive day.

Pharmacist and co-owner at Capital Chemist Southlands Stacey Fuller administers a COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: Elesa Kurtz
