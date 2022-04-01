The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies

The true story behind The Duke astounded Australian producer Nicky Bentham

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
April 1 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sometimes good ideas turn up out of the blue - or in this case, out of the ether.

Jim Broadbent in The Duke. Picture: Transmission Films
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.