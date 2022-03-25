The history of unreliable opinion polls in Australia is such that it would be a brave punter who would call the election result on the evidence of polls alone. Right now, however, it would be an even more courageous one, who would be betting against the definite trend of polls indicating a decisive change of government.
Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.
