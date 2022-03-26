The Canberra Times
Radford College student's jewellery attracts the eye of The Project's Carrie Bickmore

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
March 26 2022 - 12:45am
Radford College year seven student Olivia Christian started making earrings with polymer clay during lockdown last year. Picture: Karleen Minney

She's only 12 but already Canberra girl Olivia Christian has started her own jewellery business - and had one of Australian television's most famous fashionistas wear a pair of her earrings on air.

