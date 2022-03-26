The Canberra Times
ACT Court of Appeal extends sentence imposed on former Christian pastor who sexually abused son

By Blake Foden
March 26 2022 - 6:30pm
The ACT's top court has extended the jail sentence imposed on a former pastor who sexually abused his own son, after finding it did not reflect the gravity of his crimes or the "devastating harm" done to the victim.

The offender's sentence was extended by the ACT Court of Appeal. Picture: Karleen Minney
