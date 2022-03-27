The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber only

COVID-19 outbreak sees Canberra Capitals-Perth Lynx WNBL semi-final postponed hours from tip

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated March 27 2022 - 6:01am, first published 3:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Capitals' semi-final showdown has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

A COVID-19 outbreak has left the Canberra Capitals with "no choice" but to scrap a must-win WNBL semi-final hours before tip-off despite facing a narrow window to complete the series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.