ACT Policing seek identity of protester after alleged EPIC assault

By Hannah Neale
Updated March 29 2022 - 12:41am, first published 12:30am
Police are seeking the identity of an anti-vaccine protester who allegedly assaulted and fractured the wrists of a worker at EPIC earlier this year.

Police are seeking the identity of an anti-vaccine protester who allegedly assaulted an EPIC worker. Picture: ACT Policing
