Some senior staff from Canberra Hospital's cardiology department have been stood down over allegations they have consistently bullied trainees, nurses, allied health and administration teams for, in some cases, more than a decade.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
