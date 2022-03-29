The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber only

Watchdog finds Andrew Laming breached rules while claiming more than $8000 in travel expenses, but MP blasts 'contemptible witch hunt'

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated March 30 2022 - 2:32am, first published March 29 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal MP Andrew Laming will likely be ordered to repay more than $10,000 in expenses. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Outgoing Liberal MP Andrew Laming breached the rules while claiming more than $8000 in travel entitlements, a damning report from Parliament's expenses watchdog has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.