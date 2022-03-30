The Canberra Times
Subscriber • opinion

Federal Labor must clear the air on Kimberley Kitching bullying allegations

Amanda Vanstone
By Amanda Vanstone
March 30 2022 - 6:30pm
The late-senator Kimberley Kitching. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

What a week in Parliament. An extra day in the Senate in order to have a decent amount of time for a condolence motion for Kimberley Kitching. That's quite appropriate, she was a sitting senator.

