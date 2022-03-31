Two new COVID-19 deaths in the ACT

The Canberra Times
ACT reports 1194 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Lucy Bladen
Lucy Bladen
Updated March 31 2022 - 1:27am, first published 1:10am
ACT Health has reported two new deaths in people with COVID-19, after a man in his 80s and a woman who was aged over 100 died with the virus.

