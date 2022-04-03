Labor will never match the Coalition's spending in regional Australia because it doesn't have the representatives in parliament to fight for it, a Liberal minister has said in an election-eve pitch to country voters.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.