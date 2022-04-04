In spring we introduced an experiment by Peter Harris of Latham to turn a zucchini into a tree (Kitchen Garden, October 26). My zucchini variety of choice, followed by others, was "Blackjack" so when "Black Jack" took line honours in the Sydney Hobart Yacht Race we thought we were winners. My plant kept flowering and producing baby zucchini but they failed to thrive. Others had a similar experience - was it the rainy, grey days that affected low bee pollination. My plant is growing taller.
