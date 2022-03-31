The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

WorkSafe called to Canberra school amid teacher shortage

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
March 31 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Education Minister Yvette Berry could not rule out further schools switching to remote learning. Picture: supplied

The teachers union says more ACT schools should go to remote learning after the work safety regulator was called in at a school over high staff absences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.