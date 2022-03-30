The Canberra Times
Macgregor Primary School school turns to remote learning as COVID causes staff shortage

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated March 30 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:00am
Macgregor Primary School will partially return to remote learning for one week due to staffing shortages. Picture: Matt Bedford

A Canberra public school will partially return to remote learning as COVID-related absences left it without enough staff to operate.

Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

