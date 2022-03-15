coronavirus,

Two public high schools in Queanbeyan has been forced to send students back into home learning as the state's education system manages staff shortages as a result of COVID-19 infections. Most students from Queanbeyan High School and Karabar High School will spend some days learning from home this week. Queanbeyan High School principal Jennifer Green wrote to parents on Monday to outline the arrangements. "The best place for our students to learn is in the classroom but the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our school's and the department's number one priority," Ms Green wrote. "We will continue to monitor the situation and advise you when it is safe for all our students and staff to return to our classrooms." Students in years 7, 8, 9 and 10 would attend school for three days in staggered groups this week and learn from home on the other two days. Year 11 and 12 students would have scheduled classes for four days in the week, but would work in an online classroom environment at the school on Monday. Students in those years who could remain at home were allowed to do so. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Ms Green wrote that the school had cut and combined classes and found local casual teachers to keep the school running. "However, due to the number of teachers on leave in addition to the permanent positions we have been unable to fill we are moving to mixed mode delivery options," she wrote in a letter seen by The Canberra Times. Students who are unable to stay at home would be supervised in the school's hall by senior executive staff. "This mixed delivery of operations allows every teacher to again focus on learning rather than minimal supervision where learning has not been achievable," Ms Green wrote. A spokeswoman for the NSW Department of Education confirmed Karabar High School had moved to a similar hybrid arrangement, which had been deployed in schools across the state where COVID-induced staff absences were being managed. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet in January said it was the right decision for students to return to face-to-face learning amid the Omicron wave. "I know many parents are anxious but ultimately we know kids do better in the classroom," he said. "Some students in our state have already missed a quarter of their schooling. It is what is best for mental health and social outcomes." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35sFyBanpD896MKnAH5FRtj/b2d29149-1c9f-4567-ba3f-218708515e4e.jpg/r4_287_5615_3457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg