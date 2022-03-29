The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber only

ACT teachers 'scared' in classes of up to 60 students amid shortage

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
March 29 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Education Union ACT branch secretary Patrick Judge told an inquiry that teachers didn't have the time and resources to do their job safely and effectively. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

The Education Directorate does not know how many teachers will be needed in coming years as teachers say they do not feel safe in classes of up to 60 students, an inquiry has been told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.