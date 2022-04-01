The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence

Scott Morrison confirms Australia will send Bushmasters to Ukraine after Zelensky plea

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated April 1 2022 - 12:32am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Defence is in "real-time discussions" on how Australia will fulfill Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's request for Bushmaster armoured vehicles, made in his video link address to the parliament.

President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses parliament via video link from Ukraine. Picture: James Croucher
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal parliamentary bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community was what brought me to journalism initially, and I stayed because the stories kept getting more interesting and more important to people's lives. I've been on the campaign trail with US President Barack Obama, and I've covered Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.