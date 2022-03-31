The Canberra Times
Volodymyr Zelensky asks Australia for Bushmaster armoured vehicles to fend off Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Harley Dennett
Updated March 31 2022 - 7:29am, first published 6:30am
Scott Morrison has called Russian President Vladimir Putin the "war criminal of Moscow" as Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint sitting of the Australian Parliament.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Parlaiment via video link from Ukraine. Picture: James Croucher
