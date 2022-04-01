Unfinished business. Pleasing, but disheartening. That's how Gunghahlin Bulls coach Neil Bijorac feels on the eve of the Canberra Raiders Cup kicking off after last year promised so much only for COVID-19 to crush those hopes.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
