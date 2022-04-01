The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra quarantine exemptions extended for people who have recovered from COVID

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 1 2022 - 3:33am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Vanessa Johnston. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Some low-level public health measures have been eased, as acting ACT Chief Health Officer Dr Vanessa Johnston said the number of hospitalisations has remained stable amid rising COVID cases in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.