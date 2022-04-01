Some low-level public health measures have been eased, as acting ACT Chief Health Officer Dr Vanessa Johnston said the number of hospitalisations has remained stable amid rising COVID cases in Canberra.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
