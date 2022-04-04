The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Yanni Pounartzis' Big Swoop sculpture to undergo repairs after vandalism

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated April 4 2022 - 4:05am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swoop the giant magppie and his chip in Garema Place have been damaged again after recent repairs. PIcture: Karleen Minney

Big Swoop will be temporarily removed from Garema Place following more damage to the sculpture, the City Renewal Authority has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.