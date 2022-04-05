The homes of 22 Canberra electric vehicle owners have been fitted with fast-charges as part of a federally-funded study aimed at reducing pressure on the grid.
I am the science and environment reporter. My interest is in how the changing climate will affect our future socially and politically. Contact me with news tips or ideas: alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am the science and environment reporter. My interest is in how the changing climate will affect our future socially and politically. Contact me with news tips or ideas: alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.