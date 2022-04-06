What should (and shouldn't) the government make free

What do the following things have in common: education, rapid antigen tests, public transport, childcare, and vaccines? They are all things people regularly argue should be free, paid for by the government. With the Greens Party already promising free TAFE and university, we can expect more things to be added to this list as the federal election gets closer.
Adam Triggs is a director within Accenture Strategy, a visiting fellow at the Crawford School at the Australian National University, a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a fellow at Macquarie University's E61 institute. He writes fortnightly for ACM.
Adam Triggs is a director within Accenture Strategy, a visiting fellow at the Crawford School at the Australian National University, a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a fellow at Macquarie University's E61 institute. He writes fortnightly for ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.