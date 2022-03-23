Australia's petrol problem and what not to do about it

Oil prices are skyrocketing, inflation is back, Russia is on the offensive, and Abba released a new album.
Adam Triggs is a director within Accenture Strategy, a visiting fellow at the Crawford School at the Australian National University, a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a fellow at Macquarie University's E61 institute. He writes fortnightly for ACM.
