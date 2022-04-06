The Canberra Times
Dhulwa Mental Health unit nurses scared to report assaults

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
April 6 2022 - 7:30pm
Nurses have reported more than 100 assaults over a six-month period at the Dhulwa Mental Health Unit. Picture: Jake Sims

Nurses working at a Canberra mental health facility are scared of repercussions from management if they report assaults as workers feel they have been blamed for violent incidents.

Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter.

