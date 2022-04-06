The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Dan McKellar says ACT Brumbies centre Irae Simone would be 'a loss' if he goes to France

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
April 6 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Irae Simone is set to leave the Brumbies. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Dan McKellar says Irae Simone's exit would be a loss for Australian rugby as the Test-capped inside centre closes in on a move to France.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.