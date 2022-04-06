The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Federal Election

Sussan Ley and Melissa McIntosh publicly defend Scott Morrison

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated April 6 2022 - 6:53am, first published 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Morrison has been defended by two female MPs after taking fire from his own side. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Two female Liberal MPs have publicly rejected allegations Scott Morrison is a bully, as the Prime Minister seeks to head off damaging criticism from within his own party.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.