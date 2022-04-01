The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber • Opinion

Concetta Fierravanti-Wells tips the bucket over a Prime Minister she despises

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated April 1 2022 - 6:07am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells. Picture: AAP

Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells must resign herself to being dropped from Scott Morrison's Christmas card list for a long time. And she must bear, with as much fortitude as she can muster, the vituperation of former colleagues who reproach her, probably wrongly, for their fate at the May election. Her farewell senate performance may be seen as raw treachery, revenge, or a belated penance for finding herself in bad company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.