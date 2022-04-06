ACT Liberal senator Zed Seselja has embarked on an urgent election campaign fundraising push in the wake of polls showing him in the fight for his political life against a range of climate friendly challengers at the May election, in particular independent candidate David Pocock.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
