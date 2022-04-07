The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Canberra records 1094 new daily COVID cases, 49 in hospital

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated April 7 2022 - 12:52am, first published 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Daily COVID-19 infections in the ACT have remained above 1000 for the second day as hospitalisations increase.

There were 49 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the last reporting period. Picture: Elesa Kurtz
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.