The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra records 918 new daily COVID cases, one death

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated April 5 2022 - 3:42am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman in her 90s has died with COVID-19 bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in the ACT to 43.

A Canberra woman in her 90s has died with COVID. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.