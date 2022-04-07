The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra rugby league legend Peter Cox dies, leaves legacy as 'godfather of the Rams'

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
April 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woden Rams' former chairman and long-time member, Peter Cox, in 2016. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Canberra's rugby league community has been rocked by the death of Woden Valley Rams club legend Peter Cox.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.