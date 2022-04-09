The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Tom Wright puts his stamp on fullback in ACT Brumbies' 21-point win over Fijian Drua

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated April 9 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Brumbies fullback Tom Wright celebrates his try at Lang Park on Saturday night. Picture: Getty Images

Tom Wright was the ACT Brumbies' third-choice fullback heading into the game at Lang Park, but after securing his side their bonus point in a two-try outing he will be hard to push back to the wing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.