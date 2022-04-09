Tom Wright was the ACT Brumbies' third-choice fullback heading into the game at Lang Park, but after securing his side their bonus point in a two-try outing he will be hard to push back to the wing.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
