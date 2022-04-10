The Canberra Times
Backbencher Alan Tudge remains a cabinet member, Scott Morrison confirms

Sarah Basford Canales
Karen Barlow
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Karen Barlow
Updated April 10 2022 - 3:04am, first published 2:20am
Former education minister Alan Tudge. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Backbencher Alan Tudge remains a member of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's cabinet, despite standing down from ministerial duties last month in the wake of damaging allegations regarding a workplace affair.

