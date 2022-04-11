What to drink this week: A pink gin and some French champagne

In the ever-evolving world of gin, this pink gin knows exactly what it's about. At 37 per cent, it's a little lighter than the average gin. Yet taste is a primary consideration: if pink was a flavour, it would smell like this gin. From the moment you pop the t-top stopper, the sweet, flower aroma jumps out of the bottle (the bottle is a keeper, by the way, the floral pattern will suit further uses). It's a juniper gin for sure, but there are citrus and hibiscus flavours, too. It's light enough to drink on the rocks, with tonic or other mixers. And it's pretty in pink.
