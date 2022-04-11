Star Liberal candidate Andrew Constance says he won't be a "wallflower" if elected to Federal Parliament as he refused to resile from his criticism of Scott Morrison during the Black Summer fires.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
