The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • Analysis

Gotcha! Bushfires still burn Scott Morrison but Anthony Albanese knows the price of milk

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated April 11 2022 - 2:51am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's tough for a prime minister running on his record. He wants to talk about the good things but the pesky journos keep bringing up, well, the record.

Scott Morrison at Coolangatta Estate winery near Shoalhaven Heads. Picture: James Croucher
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.