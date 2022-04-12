The Canberra Times
David Pocock welcomes Zed Seselja's AIS Arena commitment, but says it's 'not the big issue' for Canberrans

Karen Barlow
Jasper Lindell
Caden Helmers
By Karen Barlow, Jasper Lindell, and Caden Helmers · Updated April 12 2022 - 3:46am, first published 3:30am
Independent candidate David Pocock. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Independent ACT Senate candidate David Pocock has described a $11.4 million Morrison government commitment to rehabilitate and reopen the mothballed AIS Arena as "more like the routine maintenance of infrastructure" and has urged election debates on the "bigger picture".

