The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

David Pocock welcomes AIS Arena commitment, but says it's 'not the big issue' for Canberrans

Karen Barlow
Jasper Lindell
By Karen Barlow, and Jasper Lindell
Updated April 12 2022 - 2:40am, first published 2:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent candidate David Pocock. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Independent ACT Senate candidate David Pocock has described a $11.4 million Morrison government commitment to rehabilitate and reopen the mothballed AIS Arena as "more like the routine maintenance of infrastructure" and has urged election debates on the "bigger picture".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.