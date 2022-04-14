Both the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader headed to their own party's familiar electorates today. Scott Morrison visited the most marginal Liberal seat Bass in Tasmania, currently held by Bridget Archer, while Anthony Albanese visited the seat of Hunter where current Labor member Joel Fitzgibbons is retiring.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.