The Informer: PM's comments on ICAC bring campaign focus back to integrity

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated April 14 2022 - 6:35am, first published 6:30am
Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Neville Smith Forest Products in Mowbray, Tasmania, in the seat of Bass. Picture: James Croucher

Both the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader headed to their own party's familiar electorates today. Scott Morrison visited the most marginal Liberal seat Bass in Tasmania, currently held by Bridget Archer, while Anthony Albanese visited the seat of Hunter where current Labor member Joel Fitzgibbons is retiring.

