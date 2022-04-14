The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Breaking

Scott Morrison's security team in two-car highway crash

Finn McHugh
Gerard Cockburn
By Finn McHugh, and Gerard Cockburn
Updated April 14 2022 - 5:34am, first published 4:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been campaigning for re-election. Picture: James Croucher

Four members of Scott Morrison's security team have been rushed to hospital after their car collided with another vehicle in Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.