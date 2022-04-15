The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Government to reimburse this year's cancelled ag shows and field days

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
April 15 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mobbed by goats at the Maitland show in 2020 before COVID forced cancellations of many agricultural shows. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Agricultural shows cancelled in 2022 due to COVID-19 will have their operational costs reimbursed by the government in a new round of funding intended to support rural and regional communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal parliamentary bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community was what brought me to journalism initially, and I stayed because the stories kept getting more interesting and more important to people's lives. I've been on the campaign trail with US President Barack Obama, and I've covered Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.