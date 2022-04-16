The Canberra Times
Canberra records 856 new daily COVID cases

April 16 2022 - 2:35am
Daily COVID infections in the ACT have fallen over the Good Friday public holiday.

Cars at the Mitchell COVID-19 drive through testing site. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos
