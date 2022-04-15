The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Public holiday in ACT marked with COVID case silence

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
April 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Health authorities in the ACT have not released a daily tally of new COVID-19 infection for the territory for the first time since the virus took hold in August last year.

No COVID case number was released on Good Friday in the ACT. Picture: Shutterstock
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.