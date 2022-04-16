The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Emergency services attend Mount Stromlo trail bike accident on Easter Saturday

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated April 16 2022 - 5:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man in his 40s was removed from a trail near Mount Stromlo following a bike crash at around midday Saturday.

View towards Mount Stromlo, where an accident (not pictured) occurred on Easter Saturday. Picture: Graham Tidy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.