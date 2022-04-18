The Canberra Times
Fixes for four of Canberra's worst road black spots

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated April 18 2022 - 8:10pm, first published 12:30pm
Four more dangerous intersections in Canberra, the site of 25 serious crashes in recent years, will be fixed thanks to a $3.1 million boost from the Coalition's pre-election cash splash.

ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT paramedics at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Brierly Street and Hindmarsh Drive, Weston. Picture: Supplied
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal parliamentary bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community was what brought me to journalism initially, and I stayed because the stories kept getting more interesting and more important to people's lives. I've been on the campaign trail with US President Barack Obama, and I've covered Defence, public service and international governance.

