The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Jordan Rapana to fullback for Canberra Raiders' imposing NRL road trip to face Penrith Panthers

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 19 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Rapana will start at fullback this week. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Ricky Stuart will turn to Jordan Rapana in search of the spark to ignite the Canberra Raiders' season as they prepare for the NRL's toughest road trip.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.